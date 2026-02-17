A group of rabbis from Samaria has published a rare and notable religious ruling outlining their position on settlement activity and establishing clear boundaries for conduct among youths operating in the area.

The ruling, published Tuesday in Yedioth Ahronoth, opens with praise for settlers living on agricultural farms. The rabbis write that the growth of settlement in the Land of Israel, through the establishment of dozens of farms, is a realization of national redemption and a strengthening of Jewish control over the land. They commend the pioneers and young people involved, describing their work as dedicated and carried out “for the sake of heaven."

The rabbis also express support for cooperation with the military and government authorities, welcoming growing state recognition of the farms as part of Israel’s right to settle the land and as a component of the country’s broader security concept.

At the same time, the ruling voices concern over problematic behavior. The rabbis warn that while some actions stem from good intentions, others may be inappropriate or exploit the settlement enterprise for improper purposes. As a result, they laid out practical guidelines: anyone wishing to establish a new farm in the Samaria Regional Council area must first coordinate with the designated committee, and in cases of disturbances or attempted attacks, residents are instructed not to respond with violence but to contact security forces or local authorities. Responsibility for proper conduct, they add, also applies to visitors and guests, with hosts accountable for their behavior.

The ruling further criticizes the recent campaign to magnify incidents of friction or violence in order to undermine the entire settlement movement. According to the statement, such coverage damages the settlers’ reputation in Israel and abroad, particularly in the United States, and threatens the future of farming in Samaria. The rabbis stress that tolerating violent or irresponsible actors endangers everyone and call for their removal if they refuse to abide by proper standards. They urge continued public support for the farms through visits, guarding assistance, and financial and practical help.

In a related statement, Rabbi David Davikovitch called on authorities and the security establishment to respond firmly to a rise in attacks on Jewish shepherds. He also condemned incidents in which youths were allegedly endangered by security personnel, saying such cases are deeply troubling and must be addressed.