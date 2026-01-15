During an operational activity, IDF soldiers from the Golan Brigade took a herd of about 250 goats from Syria and transferred them to several breeding farms in Judea and Samaria.

According to the report on Channel 12 News, about two weeks ago, the soldiers ordered trucks, through which the herd was transferred to several breeding sites in Judea and Samaria.

Early this morning, a farmer passing through the area spotted dozens of goats on a main road and reported this to the IDF.

Following the incident, the commander of the team involved was removed from his post, and the company commander was reprimanded. In addition, the entire team was suspended from operational activity for an extended period.

The IDF is continuing its investigation into the incident. At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture is working to locate the herd, as the goats are unvaccinated and unmarked, which raises health concerns.