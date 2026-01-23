שריפה בישיבה בביתר דוברות כב"ה מחוז יו"ש

A fire broke out Friday morning in a residential building for students at a yeshiva near Tzemach Tzedek Street in Beitar Illit.

Firefighters from the Judea region were called to the scene and worked to extinguish the flames and search for any trapped individuals.

Fortunately, all the students were either outside the building or managed to escape before the fire took hold. No injuries were reported, but significant damage was caused to the temporary structure used for the students' accommodation.

Fireman officer Kobi Erez, the Fire and Rescue Service's shift commander, said: "We arrived with reinforcements due to the large number of students and the lack of water sources in the area. Upon arrival, we identified thick smoke and acted quickly. The building was completely damaged, and there is a risk of it collapsing."

The Fire and Rescue Services have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.