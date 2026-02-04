The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a conditional order requiring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to clarify why he has not taken steps to remove National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from office.

The justices asked Netanyahu to address, among other issues, Ben-Gvir’s conduct with regard to investigations and ministerial appointments. The court also took the unusual step of expanding the judicial panel reviewing the petitions to nine justices.

In response, Ben-Gvir rejected the court’s move, arguing that it lacks authority to intervene and warning against what he described as an attempted coup.

At the same time, KAN Reshet Bet reported that members of the coalition are weighing the revival of the so-called Second Deri Bill, legislation designed to prevent the Supreme Court from intervening in decisions related to the appointment or dismissal of ministers.

The bill was originally promoted in 2023 to allow Shas party leader Arye Deri to serve as a minister. Although it passed its first reading, the legislation was frozen shortly before its final vote at Deri’s request.

The proposal is now being reconsidered in light of Ben-Gvir’s political situation. Should the coalition decide to move forward, the bill could be passed into law within days, subject to the backing of the haredi parties in the government.