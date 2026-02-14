Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar is expected to fly to Washington next week to participate in a meeting of the "Peace Council," which is dedicated to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the restoration of civil order there.

Sa'ar will join the meeting after it was announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not be able to attend.

The new Peace Council, chaired by US President Donald Trump, includes prominent members from various countries, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The Council works to decide on steps for the reconstruction of Gaza, with Trump holding veto power. Under it operates the "Founding Executive Committee," which includes key figures such as Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

The Gaza Executive Committee, consisting of 11 members, is managing reconstruction efforts, including the establishment of a Palestinian technocratic government and the creation of an international stabilization force.

As part of the efforts to reconstruct Gaza, an American plan was launched to disarm Hamas, which includes a proposal to offer Hamas amnesty in exchange for dismantling its weapons, destroying tunnels, and dismantling military infrastructures.