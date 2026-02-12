The IDF has approached cellular network operators with a request to strengthen and improve coverage along Route 10, against the backdrop of increased smuggling at the Egypt border and concerns over the leakage of weapons and equipment to terrorist groups.

The request concerns continuous communication along the route, which runs adjacent to the border.

Route 10 is normally closed to civilian traffic and is mainly opened during holiday periods. Due to the lack of regular civilian traffic, the level of investment in establishing cellular sites over the years has been relatively low, leading to segments with partial coverage and reception quality that does not meet the standards of other main routes.

The defense establishment emphasizes that economic considerations are irrelevant for operational needs, and stable, continuous coverage is required to enable routine communications, data transfer, and support for command and control systems. The demand comes in light of increased smuggling activity along the border.

The Ministry of Communications demanded that operators address coverage deficiencies and did not accept the argument that this is a route mainly used during holidays and therefore does not justify broad infrastructure investment. The ministry also notes that cellular licenses include coverage obligations and service guarantees even in areas where economic feasibility is limited, and in cases with security sensitivity, the requirement gains additional weight and is sometimes accompanied by closer supervision.