The Shin Bet, IDF, and Israel Police uncovered a smuggling network that operated on the southern border to smuggle weapons into Israel using drones.

The joint Shin Bet, Southern District Police, and IDF operation exposed the network that worked in the Negev Desert and would bring machine guns and other weapons from Sinai.

Four members of the network, Israeli citizens from Musa'din al-Azazima, were arrested a month ago and questioned by the Shin Bet and police.

During one of the smuggling attempts, the IDF managed to take down the drone, which was carrying four FN-MAG machine guns. The investigation found that the smuggling ring members would eavesdrop on IDF communications and apparently conducted additional smuggling operations in the same area.

On Thursday, the Southern District Prosecutor's Office submitted an indictment to the District Court in Be'er Sheva. The Shin Bet and the defense establishment stress that arms smuggling on the borders constitutes a direct threat to Israeli security and serves the terrorist organizations.

The authorities stated that they see any involvement of Israeli citizens in arms smuggling and actions that aid terror with severity, and that they will continue to foil attempts and bring those involved to justice.