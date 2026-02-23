Likud MKs on Monday announced that they will oppose the position of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the support Prime Minister Netanyahu is providing for the order that raises the exemption threshold for personal imports to $150.

The order, which has taken temporary effect, is expected to be brought for a vote Monday. Under the order, Israeli citizens may order products from international e-commerce sites (such as Amazon, AliExpress, and Shein) for up to $150 without paying customs duties or VAT.

Previously, the exemption threshold stood at $75.

Knesset Economic Committee Chairman MK David Bitan stated firmly that he intends to vote against the order, even at the cost of violating coalition discipline. He was joined by MK Shalom Danino, who also pledged to vote against the move.

Meanwhile, Knesset Finance Committee chair MK Hanoch Milwidsky, is working to gather a majority in the Knesset to oppose the order. Milwidsky bases his opposition on the damage to the State's treasury - an estimated loss of around one billion shekels annually - and, more importantly, the severe harm to local merchants.

In a Monday morning Knesset discussion on the issue, MK Tally Gotliv explained why she is working to convince the Prime Minister to allow freedom of vote on the issue.

Gotliv presented a personal example to illustrate what she sees as absurdity: "I buy clothes on Shein. If they give a tax exemption for up to $150, then yes, I can buy more on Shein. It’s not related to the cost of living because it’s not related to what I buy in the supermarket, and it’s not related to what I buy anywhere inside the country. So, I’ll buy more clothes on Shein."

Turning to Smotrich, she added: "You want to give me a benefit? Give it to the store owners. Where will we end up if we ultimately harm local production? I’m simply trying to convince the Prime Minister to allow freedom of vote on this matter."