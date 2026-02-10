Violence broke out in Sydney on Monday evening as police clashed with protesters opposing President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Australia, Reuters reported.

The protests, which occurred near Sydney's Town Hall, led to 27 arrests, including 10 for allegedly assaulting officers. The confrontations followed police attempts to disperse thousands of demonstrators.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his "devastation" over the violence and urged protesters to express their views peacefully, stating, "Australians want two things. They don't want conflict brought here."

While police were granted rare powers to manage the demonstration, including crowd control and vehicle searches, Herzog was not present at the protest site. Police used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd after some protesters attempted to break through blockades, according to Reuters.

New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns defended the police’s actions, describing the situation as "impossible" and urging calm.

Herzog began his visit to Australia by visiting the site of the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack, where 15 people were murdered, and laying a wreath at the site.

During his four-day visit to Australia, Herzog is expected to visit Jewish communities across the country, and will also attend and address major communal events together with the leaders of the Australian Jewish community.

Herzog’s spokesperson said that a central part of the visit will be dedicated to official meetings with senior Australian leaders, including the Governor-General and the Prime Minister of Australia, as well as with leaders from across the political spectrum.

Last week, ahead of Herzog’s visit, a 19-year-old Australian was charged with allegedly making online death threats against the President.

The Australian Federal Police said the 19-year-old posted threats last month on a social media platform "towards a foreign head of state and internationally protected person." The offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Police did not identify the target, but Australian media widely reported that the threats were directed at Herzog. The Sydney Morning Herald also reported that the suspect allegedly made threats against US President Donald Trump.