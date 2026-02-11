Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, posted an aggressive post on social media on Wednesday evening targeting billionaire Miriam Adelson, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, in response to claims she made regarding Iran.

“Whenever Miriam Adelson’s mouthpiece pushes a dramatic claim about Iran, it’s worth asking who it serves. Even the US President has acknowledged where her primary loyalties lie," wrote Araghchi.

He included a screenshot of an article published by Adelson’s newspaper, Israel Hayom, which stated that Iran deceived Trump by secretly executing thousands despite promising him not to do so.

“In its latest piece, Adelson's outlet declared-just an hour before Netanyahu’s White House visit-that Iran had ‘deceived’ Trump," wrote Araghchi, adding, “The facts: no executions have taken place, no court process has been concluded, and more than 2,000 prisoners have been pardoned."

He then added, “Before buying the narrative being peddled, consider who benefits from it-and who may actually be doing the deceiving."

"Whenever her spokesperson promotes a dramatic claim about Iran, it's worth asking who she is serving," Araghchi wrote.

Adelson is considered a significant behind-the-scenes figure in her support for President Trump, especially in shaping his views on the Middle East.