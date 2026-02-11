On Wednesday the Kleinerman family issued a statement regarding their meeting with the Shomron and Judea District Commander, Commissioner Moshe Pinchi, which took place against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to solve the mystery of the disappearance of the young Moishe Kleinerman.

The family noted that they received an update indicating there has been progress in the investigation and expressed hope that this will lead to a resolution of the case, which has now been ongoing for nearly four years.

Moishe Kleinerman was last seen in Meron in March 2022, and next month his family will mark four years since his disappearance. During the meeting with the district commander-his first meeting with the family since assuming office about a year and a half ago-it was revealed that the police are now integrating innovative technological tools into the investigation.

Giti Kleinerman asked the district commander to consult with Gal Hirsch, the official responsible for prisoners and missing persons, about the possibility of leveraging the intelligence knowledge and technological capabilities accumulated by the defense system during the war to assist in the case.

The family expressed hope that now, after the return of other hostages, the police can redirect resources and renewed determination toward making a breakthrough in Moishe’s case.

“Moishe would now be 20 years and four months old," the family said, adding their hope that “the advanced technological and intelligence tools available today will help advance the investigation and uncover the mystery."

Concluding their remarks, the family addressed the public with a request for information: “Anyone who holds any information, even the smallest piece, that could help reveal the mystery, is asked to contact the relevant authorities in the Shomron and Judea District of the Israel Police who are responsible for the investigation."