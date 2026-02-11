At the inauguration ceremony for Division 38 on Wednesday, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir delivered a comprehensive address outlining the division’s legacy, its renewed mission, and the broader reforms required in the wake of the war.

Quoting, “A people that does not know its past, its present is poor and its future shrouded in darkness," Zamir underscored the importance of linking the IDF’s historical foundations with the development of a modern, advanced fighting force.

He reviewed the division’s storied record dating back to the Sinai Campaign, highlighting key engagements that became emblematic of bravery in IDF history. Once a trailblazer in armored warfare, the formation is now being reestablished within a new organizational and operational framework.

Referring to the October 7th massacre as “a national disaster and a systemic failure," Zamir said the IDF is determined to conduct a thorough reckoning and rebuild from a place of responsibility and professional integrity. The creation of Division 38, he explained, is part of a broader restructuring designed to prepare the military for multi-front warfare.

As part of these reforms, Zamir announced the disbanding of the General Staff Corps after roughly 50 years of service. Division 38 will now function as a unified training and offensive unit. Until now, he noted, training units operated separately; consolidating them under one command is intended to streamline force deployment in wartime.

The new division, he said, will “strengthen operational punch" and enhance readiness for unexpected threats. “You cannot reduce the land forces," Zamir stated, emphasizing that an additional offensive force is vital for the contemporary battlefield.

He also addressed the need to expand the standing army, safeguard the reserve system, and rebuild public trust. “To conduct a multi-theater campaign, we must significantly increase the number of IDF combat soldiers, men and women, and build a powerful, decisive force scaled to the threats we face," he said. “The past two years have shown that the reserves are the backbone. Our responsibility is to enlarge the regular forces to give reservists breathing space and allow them to return to normal life."

Zamir further cited steps towards this end, including the establishment of the 500th Armored Brigade and a new reserve infantry brigade, alongside continued efforts to reinforce ground defense formations.

Concluding his remarks, Zamir addressed the division’s commanders directly: “You are the first to walk the path that connects history to the future." He urged them to transform the lessons of the war into the operational expertise of the next generation, ending with a call to action: “Move forward. We will defeat those who seek to harm us and will not stop until victory."