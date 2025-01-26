Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, conducted a series of interviews on Sunday with the candidates for the next Chief of Staff of the IDF: Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Amir Baram; Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir; and Major General Tamir Yadai.

Katz made it clear to the three that he believes that "the role of the next Chief of Staff of the IDF is primarily to lead an offensive policy, aimed at defeating the enemy across all fronts, to ensure the security of the State of Israel and to change the reality in the entire region." He added that "the victories achieved on the battlefield, thanks to the bravery of our combat soldiers, must be transformed into achievements that alter reality."

Minister Katz emphasized the commitment to strengthening the IDF, to effectively address current challenges, and to implement lessons learned from the October 7th massacre.

Minister Katz interviews Eyal Zamir. Photo: Ariel Harmoni, Ministry of Defense.

The decision regarding the appointment of the next Chief of Staff is expected to be made in the coming weeks, in coordination between the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister, and after the approval of the advisory committee for the appointment of senior officials in the civil service.

"It is important to ensure the swift appointment of a new Chief of Staff, who can lead the IDF to achievements, in order to realize the victories and accomplishments," concluded Minister Katz.