Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addressed t the arrest of soldiers at the Sde Teiman base on suspicion of abusing a member of Hmasas's elite Nukhba force and condemned the intrusion of protesters into the base.

The break-in at the Sde Teiman Base is extremely serious and against the law. Breaking into a military base and disturbing the order there is severe behavior that is not acceptable in any way. We are in the midst of a war, and actions of this type endanger the security of the state. I strongly condemn the incident, and we are working to restore order at the base.

I fully support the Military Advocate General’s Corps and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division in investigating every incident brought to their attention. This is their duty, regardless of rank or position. It is precisely these investigations that protect our soldiers in Israel and the world and preserve IDF values. These investigations are conducted while respecting the dignity of our soldiers, whom we command.”

Earlier, the Military Police raided the Sde Teiman base and arrested nine soldiers on suspicion of abusing a captured terrorist.

Hundreds of protesters, including Knesset members Zvi Sukkot and Nissim Vaturi, arrived at the base to support the soldiers and broke through the entrance gate, entering the base.