מתחם אונר"א אחרי ההרס רגבים | סטילס: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The Regavim organization published footage on Wednesday showing what remained of the Jerusalem complex that used to belong to UNRWA, one day after the Israel Land Authority demolished its buildings.

The demolition was carried out following the passage of legislation in the Knesset outlawing the aid organization.

The movement said this was an important step as part of a long-standing struggle against UNRWA’s activities in the State of Israel. “For many years, we have stood and spoken out against the terrorist organization UNRWA," Regavim said in a statement. “Under the guise of an innocent humanitarian organization stands a massive money machine that forcibly perpetuates the ‘refugee’ problem, educates toward violence, and incites antisemitism."

They added that “with the outbreak of the war, UNRWA’s deep involvement in the horrific massacre of October 7 was exposed to the eyes of the world."

“Since then, together with many partners, we have led protest rallies and parliamentary discussions in the Knesset as part of the struggle to shut down UNRWA in Israel’s capital in particular, and in the State of Israel as a whole," the statement said.

The movement concluded: “We welcome the Zionist step of demolishing the compound and, with it, erasing this disgrace, and we commit to continuing the struggle."