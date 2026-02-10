Israeli officials have made an official request to U.S. President Donald Trump, offering him the opportunity to take part in the traditional torch-lighting ceremony, as reported by Channel 12 News.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Yoav Kish sent an official invitation to US President Donald Trump today (Tuesday), inviting him to attend the Israel Prize ceremony, which will take place on Independence Day in Jerusalem.

The invitation follows the decision to award President Trump the Israel Prize in the category of "Unique Contribution to the Jewish People."

In his letter, the minister wrote: "This year, the Israel Prize Committee made a historic decision to award you the Israel Prize for your unique and exceptional contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people over the years. This unprecedented decision reflects the deep gratitude of the Israeli public for your outstanding leadership and your lasting impact on the history of relations between Israel and the United States."

Trump will receive a special statuette designed specifically in his honor. The statuette consists of two parts: the base is made from stones from the Western Wall, representing the history of the Jewish people. The top part is a golden, shining Star of David emerging from the stones, symbolizing the revival, the future, and success.

The statue was designed by Ben Dror, a 24-year-old designer, who has served about 600 reserve duty days since the outbreak of the war.