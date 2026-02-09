A senior haredi rabbi harshly attacked the attitude of Ashkenazi haredi society toward marriages between different ethnic communities.

In an interview on Kol Barama Radio, Rabbi Aharon Butbul, son-in-law of the late Sephardic Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, was asked by a teacher from the Religious Zionist sector to advise him on how to respond to religious students who ask why there is such a large gap in inter-ethnic marriages between Ashkenazim and Sephardim in the haredi sector.

In his response, Rabbi Butbul, who also serves as regional rabbi of the Hevel Modi’in area and heads the “Yabia Omer" rabbinical court in Modi’in Illit, spoke bluntly.

“The Ashkenazi public is racist - this is the absolute truth," he said. “There is no way to sugarcoat reality."

He also noted that significant changes have taken place in other parts of religious society.

“In the Religious Zionist public, racism has been abolished, and also in the Chabad hasidic community," he said, adding, “In the haredi public, they are still living in the era of Antiochus the Wicked."