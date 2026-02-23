New wave of protests on its way? Daniel Pinto, a 28-year-old haredi yeshiva student from Be'er Sheva, was arrested on Monday morning in front of his wife and children.

During the day, he was brought before an officer at Military Prison 10 and was sentenced to three days' detention.

Adv. Shlomo Haddad from the legal department of the Chayai Olam organization is representing Pinto and is working to ensure he receives his rights.

The arrest is the latest in a series of arrests of yeshiva students in recent days. On February 8, Eliyahu Kashi, a yeshiva student in Be’er Yaakov, was arrested - an arrest to which dozens of people arrived and attempted to prevent it.

The day before, a married yeshiva student who is a graduate of the Maor Hatalmud yeshiva was arrested while staying in the community of Tifrach by the traffic police. He was later transferred to the Ofakim police and from there handed over to the military police.