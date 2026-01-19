הצצה למעון בו אירע האסון חדשות 13

The first footage to be published from inside the daycare center where two four-month-old babies died in Jerusalem reveals a picture of severe overcrowding.

In a video published on Channel 13 News after the babies were evacuated to hospitals, rooms full of baby strollers are seen, some of them close together, placed densely.

Another recording shows a baby sleeping on a small mattress placed under a toilet, in conditions that raise serious questions about the environment in the daycare.

The police are investigating suspicions of serious negligence on the part of the teachers who worked at the daycare, which was operated without a license and in violation of the law. Three female staff members were detained for questioning, and the investigation is ongoing.