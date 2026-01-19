Haredi extremists demonstrated at the Bar Ilan Junction in Jerusalem on Monday evening against the intention to conduct an autopsy on the bodies of two infants who died earlier in the day at a daycare center in the Romema neighborhood.

During the protest, which came as the infants' parents expressed opposition to the autopsies, demonstrators blocked major roads in the area.

The enraged haredim blocked the intersection of Bar Ilan and Yirmiyahu streets, preventing buses and cars from passing, and were heard calling law enforcement "Nazis." After a short time, police began to disperse the rioters using force to restore the flow of traffic.

Simultaneously, the Institute of Forensic Medicine concluded its external examination of the infants' bodies. According to officials, the exams did not lead to any conclusions regarding the cause of death. Therefore, the prosecutor and police have requested a full autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It was also reported that three caregivers, who run the daycare where the tragedy occurred, were detained for questioning as part of the criminal investigation into the incident's circumstances.

The attorney for the daycare manager, Adv. Uri Korb said: “Our client has no knowledge of how this terrible and tragic disaster occurred, and she is fully cooperating with the investigation in order to assist in clarifying the circumstances of the incident. We trust the law enforcement authorities to carry out their work."