Relations between Israel and South Africa further deteriorated this week as both countries moved to expel senior diplomatic representatives, marking a new escalation in an already strained relationship.

South Africa announced on Friday that Israel’s chargé d’affaires in Pretoria, Ariel Seidman, had been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country within 72 hours. The South African foreign ministry said the decision followed what it described as repeated breaches of diplomatic norms, including offensive statements directed at President Cyril Ramaphosa and failures to notify authorities regarding visits by senior Israeli officials. An Israeli embassy spokesperson declined to comment.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries have been under pressure, particularly since South Africa initiated legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice over the war in Gaza, a move Israel has rejected as baseless. In 2023, South African lawmakers voted in favor of closing Israel’s embassy in Pretoria and suspending relations, though the measure was not implemented.

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that Israel would declare South Africa’s senior diplomatic representative in Israel, Minister Shaun Edward Byneveldt, persona non grata. According to an official statement, the decision followed South Africa’s actions against Israel in international forums and the move against Israel’s chargé d’affaires. Byneveldt was instructed to leave Israel within 72 hours.

The statement added that additional steps may be considered.