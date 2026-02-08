Authorities in Italy say suspected acts of sabotage targeted the northern rail network on Saturday, causing major travel disruptions as the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games opened.

The damage to train lines in northern Italy, which police said involved three separate incidents, has severely disrupted travel in the region, the report added.

BBC reported that in one of the incidents, a fire hit rail infrastructure between Bologna and Venice, and police later found an explosive device and severed cables nearby. The incident caused delays of up to two-and-a-half hours.

In another incident, a track switch was set aflame near Pesaro, police said. Severed electric cables were found near Bologna and a homemade explosive device was found nearby.

The rail line was fully restored by Saturday afternoon, BBC added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini called the incidents “of unprecedented seriousness" but stressed that they would not detract from Italy’s hosting of the Olympic Games or its global reputation.

No one has claimed responsibility for the sabotage, and an investigation is underway, a police spokesperson confirmed.

ANSA confirmed that police have not ruled out a potential link to the Milan-Cortina Games.