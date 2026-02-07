The late Captain Tomer Aiges of Haifa has been identified as the intelligence officer from the elite Unit 8200 SIGINT force who died under unexplained circumstances in a military prison approximately five years ago.

Aiges was the son of Ronit and Ron Aiges and the youngest of three children, with two older sisters. Born and raised in Haifa, he attended the Hebrew Reali School in the city for 12 years. Alongside his secondary studies, between 2012 and 2015, he completed a bachelor’s degree in computer science at the University of Haifa.

Between 2014 and his enlistment in the Israel Defense Forces, Aiges worked as a software developer in the research and development division of a Tel Aviv-based startup. He was widely regarded as a computer prodigy and an exceptional talent in his field.

He enlisted in the IDF Intelligence Corps in March 2016, initially serving as an academic professional officer and later as a senior academic officer. During his service, Aiges made significant contributions to national security, received multiple commendations, and played a central role on a team awarded the Israel Security Prize in a ceremony attended by the President of the State.

Aiges was later arrested and interrogated by the ISA on suspicion of causing severe harm to state security. He was held for several months in Prison 10, where, on the eve of the Shavuot holiday in May 2021, he was found dead under circumstances that have yet to be fully clarified.