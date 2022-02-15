Residents in northern Israel reported Tuesday evening that an earthquake was felt in the northern part of the country.
The Geological Survey reported that the the earthquake occurred at 8:54 PM and registered a magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale. The epicenter was 15 kilometers northeast of Beit She'an.
No casualties or damage is known. The quake was felt in the area of Tiberias, Afula, Beit She'an and nearby localities.
The police said: "Dozens of calls were recorded at the 100 hotlines. No casualties and damage were reported and there is no tsunami warning."
Earlier this month, a magnitude 5.47 earthquake shook Cyprus, 58 kilometers west of Paphos. The quake was also easily felt in Israel. No injuries or damage were reported.
