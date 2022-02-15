Residents in northern Israel reported Tuesday evening that an earthquake was felt in the northern part of the country.

The Geological Survey reported that the the earthquake occurred at 8:54 PM and registered a magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale. The epicenter was 15 kilometers northeast of Beit She'an.

No casualties or damage is known. The quake was felt in the area of ​​Tiberias, Afula, Beit She'an and nearby localities.

The police said: "Dozens of calls were recorded at the 100 hotlines. No casualties and damage were reported and there is no tsunami warning."

Earlier this month, a magnitude 5.47 earthquake shook Cyprus, 58 kilometers west of Paphos. The quake was also easily felt in Israel. No injuries or damage were reported.