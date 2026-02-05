מעצר חוליית דמי חסות דוברות המשטרה

Israeli security forces have arrested five members of an alleged protection racket that extorted money from a businessman in northern Israel, following a coordinated operation involving several elite units.

The arrests came after an undercover investigation that was revealed on Wednesday night. The operation was carried out simultaneously at multiple locations, with close cooperation between specialized security forces.

In Jenin, fighters from the elite YAMAM counterterrorism unit conducted a raid inside the city and arrested a suspect in his 30s. In the towns of Ein Mahil and Iksal, operatives from the Border Police’s tactical unit detained three additional suspects believed to be involved in the extortion scheme. A fifth suspect, who had been under surveillance, was arrested Thursday morning in Umm al-Fahm by Northern District police.

According to investigators, the cell was composed of both residents of Judea and Samaria and Israeli citizens, and operated in an organized and systematic manner, using threats to extort money from victims.

The court approved a police request to extend the detention of all five suspects until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, to allow investigators to continue building the case.

Northern District police emphasized that the operation is part of a broader campaign against violent and economic crime that threatens public safety. Officials said the effort includes preventing weapons smuggling and trafficking, conducting covert operations to disrupt criminal activity before it occurs, and maintaining a swift, determined response to violent incidents through ongoing field presence to ensure public security.