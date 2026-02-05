The Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Thursday seized two vessels in the Persian Gulf, Tasnim reported.

The vessels were reportedly carrying over a million liters of smuggled fuel.

The vessels' 15 foreign crew members, who were captured during the incident, will be put on trial.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, The Associated Press reported.

The incident comes amid tensions between the US and Iran, as the Trump administration warns it may use military force to pressure Iran into negotiations.

According to CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins, the drone “aggressively approached" the carrier with “unclear intent" and continued flying toward it “despite de-escalatory measures taken by US forces operating in international waters."

The military said the incident occurred only hours after Iranian forces harassed a US-flagged and US-crewed merchant vessel sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Shahed-139 drone was shot down by an F-35C launched from the Lincoln, which was operating about 500 miles from Iran’s southern coast. No American personnel were harmed and no US equipment was damaged, according to AP.

Iranian state media reported that the Revolutionary Guard is investigating what it called the “interruption" of the drone. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the drone had successfully transmitted its images back to Iran before the footage cut out.