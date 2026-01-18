Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said on Sunday that he had ordered a ceasefire amid ongoing fighting with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while stressing Syria’s unity and sovereignty over all its territory during a meeting in Damascus with US envoy Tom Barrack, according to the Syrian presidency.

According to an official statement, al-Sharaa told Barrack that he had ordered a ceasefire and called on Arab tribes in the Jazira region to remain calm. The meeting was held in the presence of Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and focused on the current stage of dialogue and rebuilding Syria with the participation of all Syrians.

The presidency said al-Sharaa emphasized Syria’s unity and full sovereignty, underlining the importance of dialogue at the present time. Discussions also addressed ways to strengthen economic cooperation between Syria and the United States, as well as recent regional developments.

Barrack arrived in Damascus on Sunday, a day after holding talks in Erbil with Syrian Democratic Forces commander Mazloum Abdi and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

The meeting came as Syrian government forces continued to advance in northern and eastern parts of the country, as Kurdish-led forces withdrew from a number of cities and strategic sites. Syrian troops, backed by allied Arab tribal fighters, have taken control of major oil and gas facilities east of the Euphrates River, including the Omar oil field and the Conoco gas field in Deir Zor province, according to official statements and regional media reports.

Government sources said the progress reduced the revenue base of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which had relied on the facilities to fund areas under their administration. Syrian forces have also moved through predominantly Arab areas along the eastern bank of the Euphrates, extending control from the Iraqi border area near Baghouz toward towns including al-Shuhail and Busayra.

In parallel, Syrian forces entered the city of Tabqa and nearby strategic dams west of Raqqa. Kurdish authorities denied losing control of the sites and said fighting was continuing, accusing Damascus of violating previous understandings.

Syrian state media reported that army units reached central areas of Raqqa on Sunday and secured the Aleppo-Raqqa-Deir Zor highway. The Interior Ministry announced the deployment of its units in Tabqa following the withdrawal of SDF forces, saying the move aimed to protect civilians, public and private property, and restore security, in coordination with the Syrian army.

Separately, Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa told state media that an important announcement was expected later on Sunday regarding consultations on a ceasefire agreement and the full integration of the SDF into Syrian state institutions.