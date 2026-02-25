The police have arrested a 16-year-old high schooler from Tayibe, an Arab town in central Israel, on suspicion that he planned a terror attack and even obtained a weapon for its execution. Channel 12 revealed that the teen was arrested following Shin Bet intelligence.

The suspect allegedly joined the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and was even filmed practicing shooting with a pistol and a rifle that he obtained to use in the attack. In his interrogation, he said that he had dreamed of "being a martyr."

The young terrorist allegedly planned to execute his plan in "the immediate timeframe" after training in the Palestinian Authority-controlled Nur a-Shams "refugee" camp.

Following intelligence information, officers from the Central District arrested him at his home. During a search of the residence, police discovered weapons, communication devices, and additional evidence linking him to the suspicions against him.