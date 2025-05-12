MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) claimed on Monday that the individual whose name was hidden in the classified document that IDF NCO Avi Rosenfeld gave to Prime Minister Netanyahu's aide Eli Feldstein was the head of Egyptian intelligence.

During a session of the Knesset State Control Committee, Gotliv turned to State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman and shouted: "There was clearly a military coup here. It's all written in the indictment against the NCO and Feldstein. The indictment paper says that the NCO wanted to pass on additional information regarding the involvement of X.

"They tried to claim that it's this individual, but it turns out that it was the head of Egyptian intelligence. We must assume that there's no way that 5,000 terrorists can infiltrate Israel," she added.