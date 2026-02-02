Eliana Passentin, International Desk Director for the Binyamin Regional Council, gave a special interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News on the importance of Israeli farming as the link between Israel's past and future.

The interview took place at Chessed Olam farm during Tu Bishvat, the Jewish New Year for Trees. Passentin began by pointing out that the farm's breathtaking view includes Ben-Gurion Airport - a vital strategic point for Israel.

"These farms are essential for the protection of our land, for defensible borders, and to continue the state of Israel as a Jewish state," she said. She repeatedly stressed a recurring theme: "If they weren't here, our enemies would be."

Passentin explained that adversaries are actively engaged in a "land grab," seizing territory dunam by dunam (1000 square meters) with a clear strategy and dedicated individuals ready to claim it.

She noted that Israelis had been "asleep" to this challenge but have now awakened. Today, she said, residents are living on and cultivating Israeli state land, farming in ways that reconnect to biblical times. "This is the biblical heartland," Passentin affirmed. "This is the Binyamin region, named for the inheritance of the tribe of Benjamin. And we've returned home."

A significant portion of the discussion focused on the educational and rehabilitative value of these farms for the next generation, particularly for at-risk youth. Passentin described a revolutionary approach adopted by the regional council, which employs social workers, counselors, and support teams. Families on the farms adopt these young people, providing them with values, jobs, and purpose.

"They're not taking drugs, and they're not sitting idle in the cities. They're working the land," she explained. This extends beyond at-risk youth to young couples embracing a pioneering lifestyle. In an era of social media and modern comforts, these couples live in trailers or tents on hilltops, enduring harsh winters without consistent running water or electricity.

"Because they are here tilling the land, we're able to claim the Israeli state land that really belongs to us," Passentin said, crediting their sacrifices for strengthening Jewish presence.

Passentin shared that she lived similarly 30 years ago without basic amenities. Today, she marveled at the current generation's commitment to making sure their descendants are connected to Israeli farming, sometimes to the extent of young women raising tiny babies alone on remote farms, unafraid even at night. "They're willing to do that because we're connected to our land. This is the land of Israel. These are our roots. This is our biblical prophecy, and it's coming to life. I really think that everyone should come see it, feel it, and experience it."

