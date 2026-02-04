A major upgrade of Malachei Hashalom's electrical system has been completed.

The infrastructure project was carried out with the cooperation of the Ministry for Settlement and National Missions, the Settlement Division, the Israel Electric Corporation, the Civil Administration's Energy Coordinator, and the Binyamin Regional Council.

This marks a key step in improving quality of life and absorbing new families, as part of the process to normalize the young community. Malachei Hashalom, which began as a farm, had until now been operating on a weak and limited power system.

Professional teams from the Electric Corporation, the Binyamin Council, and other relevant parties worked on site to connect the community to a proper, modern electrical infrastructure, in line with other communities in the region.

Settlement Minister Orit Strock commented, “We promised - and we are delivering: We are normalizing all of the young settlements, expanding, and strengthening them after years of ongoing injustice. This is how we build a shield of settlement for the State of Israel. A new light will shine on Zion."

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Gantz added, “Connecting Malachei HaShalom to a proper electrical infrastructure is a necessary and practical step toward full normalization and building a strong, stable community."

"I thank Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich, Settlement Minister Orit Strock, the Settlement Division, Energy Minister Eli Cohen, the Israel Electric Corporation, the Civil Administration’s Energy Coordinator, and Binyamin Council staff who work daily on the ground to turn plans and policies into normal life for families in Judea and Samaria."