הבאגר ליד קברו של דוד ליבי הי"ד באדיבות המצולם

In a poignant tribute marking the end of the seven-day mourning period (shiva), friends of David Libi, who was killed by an explosive device while operating engineering equipment for the IDF, placed the damaged excavator he had used beside his new grave in the community of Malachei HaShalom.

The digger, which was damaged in the explosion that claimed Libi's life, was carefully positioned near his final resting place. Libi, the eldest son of the founding family of Malachei HaShalom and a third-generation pioneer in the Binyamin region, was employed by a contracting company working alongside the IDF. In recent months, he participated in engineering operations to dismantle terrorist infrastructure for maneuvering forces deep in the field.

His funeral took place last Friday at the newly established cemetery in the community, which was set up in less than 24 hours as part of a unique logistical and legal operation. He is survived by his parents, Eliav and Sarah Libi, and seven siblings. His family and friends chose to commemorate his work through the equipment he operated, now resting beside his grave.