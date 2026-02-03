Major Ella Waweya, widely known in the Arab world as “Captain Ella," has been appointed the Israel Defense Forces’ new Arabic-language spokesperson. She will replace Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, who is retiring from the IDF after two decades of service. As part of the appointment, Waweya will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Waweya grew up in the Arab city of Qalansawe in central Israel. At around the age of 22, she chose to perform national service, serving at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. Two years later, she decided to enlist in the IDF, joining the Arabic Communications Department of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, where she served as a new-media officer.

During her service, Waweya became a prominent figure in Arabic-language IDF outreach, particularly on social media platforms. In 2018, she received an Outstanding Service Award from the head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate, then-Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, in recognition of her work.

Speaking in July at a security and public service conference organized by Ynet, Yedioth Ahronoth, and the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Waweya described the media arena as a central front in modern conflict. “The media arena is a battlefield," she said. “This is a war that is no less difficult than other arenas."

Waweya emphasized the role of media in shaping public perception. “They entered Israel with cameras with the aim of changing consciousness and creating a circle of hatred," she said. “We come and present our truth. We expose what the other side is doing and show our reality, with courage. It is no less a battle over consciousness and truth."

Waweya also outlined the scope of her media activity, noting that different platforms reach different audiences. “On TikTok, the focus is more on Judea and Samaria and Gaza," she said. “On Instagram, it’s more mixed - audiences from the West, from Israel, and from Arab society more broadly, including Lebanon. The target audience is the Arab public across the Middle East."