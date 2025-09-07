IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued an urgent announcement to the residents of Gaza City, and specifically those of the Al-Ruya building.

He noted in his statement that the IDF will strike the building soon due to the presence of Hamas terrorist infrastructure inside or near it.

"For your safety, you are required to evacuate the building immediately southward toward the Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Younis," Adraee stated.

This is part of the IDF’s efforts to provide advance warning to civilians located in areas with Hamas military presence and to direct them to a designated humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip.

תקיפת בניין רב קומות ששימש כתשתית טרור TPS

During the Government meeting earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the IDF is deepening its operations in Gaza City.

“We are destroying terror infrastructure, we are eliminating collapsed terror towers, and we have established another humanitarian corridor to allow Gaza’s civilian population to leave to a place of safety and also receive humanitarian aid. So far, approximately 100,000 people have left Gaza City. Hamas is doing everything to prevent people from leaving so they can serve as human shields. By the way, they spare no means. We recently saw them shooting women and children in the legs, and if necessary, they shoot at them directly. Therefore, it is expected that they will try to prevent the exodus, which is necessary both from a humanitarian perspective and according to our overall war strategy. We want to focus on the terrorists themselves and allow the civilian population to leave safely,” Netanyahu stated.