All homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz that were damaged during the October 7th massacre are slated for demolition, with the exception of one house that will be preserved for commemorative purposes, according to a report by Kan Reshet Bet.

The report said the kibbutz’s commemoration plan calls for a single home to remain intact as a memorial, preserved exactly as it appeared on October 7. In addition, damaged shelters that can be dismantled are to be collected and displayed as a monument to the final locations where victims sought shelter.

The plan also includes the creation of an additional memorial room and renovations to the kibbutz’s museum.

Kibbutz Nir Oz denied the report, stating that its heritage plan leaves certain areas open for further discussion and that no decision has yet been made regarding the preservation of testimonial houses.