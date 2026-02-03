Ahead of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's planned visit to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu and senior Israeli defense officials, Israeli officials plan to present Witkoff with four core principles that they say must be included in any future agreement. Without these elements, Israel would view any deal as weak and dangerous.

Galei Tzahal reported that the first demand is the removal of all enriched uranium currently held by Iran - estimated at around 400 kilograms of highly enriched material - to a third country. The second calls for a complete halt to uranium enrichment on Iranian soil. The third principle involves imposing strict limitations on Iran’s ballistic missile program, including restrictions on both missile range and production capacity. The fourth requires an end to Iran’s financial and military support for proxy groups across the Middle East, including Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen.

Israeli security officials emphasized that the message to Witkoff would be unambiguous: only an agreement that includes all four components would be considered strong and acceptable.

Officials also warned against a deal focused solely on Iran’s nuclear program, saying such an agreement would be weak and bad not only for Israel but for the entire region.