Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, declared in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV on Monday that “Iran is ready for any war."

Shamkhani warned that any American strike on Iran would draw Israel into the conflict. “Israel and America are not two different elements. They are one entity. Our response to Israel is inevitable and is tied to their actions and steps," he said.

The senior adviser addressed the expected talks with Washington and said Tehran is prepared for “practical negotiations with Washington and no one else, as Europe has proven its inability to do anything." He further said the discussions will focus solely on the nuclear issue.

He stressed that Iran will not transfer its uranium enriched to 60 percent outside the country. “There is no reason to transfer the stored materials outside Iran. There is no need for all these complicated procedures. Our program is peaceful, our capabilities are domestic, and the 60% enrichment level can be reduced to 20%, but they must pay a cost," he said.

Shamkhani added that Iran’s position in previous rounds of talks has not changed. “In the previous rounds [of talks], we had three no's: we do not seek a nuclear weapon, we will not go to produce it, and we will not store it, and they must offer a price for that," he said.

His comments follow reports that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet on Friday in Istanbul to discuss a possible nuclear agreement.

US President Donald Trump has called for Iran to reach a deal with the US on its nuclear program, while leaving the military option on the table.

On Sunday, Trump responded to threats from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who warned the United States earlier that if “they start a war, this time it will be a regional war."

"We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there... hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump said in a conversation with reporters.