Jerusalem Envelope Border Police on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal infiltrators past the Green Line

During regular activities at the Tunnels Checkpoint south of Jerusalem, Border Police officers and IDF Crossings Unit soldiers ordered a vehicle that aroused their suspicions to stop on the side of the road.

The driver ignored the officers' command and continued driving quickly in an attempt to pass the checkpoint. The forces blocked the road at the exit from the tunnel, leading to the car stopping and the driver's arrest.

After the vehicle stopped, the forces searched the vehicle. To their surprise, in the trunk, the forces found four suspects, unauthorized Palestinian Arabs, who attempted infiltrate Israel while risking their own lives by hiding in difficult conditions.

The driver, a 47-year-old resident of the haredi city of Betar Illit, was arrested on allegations of transporting illegal infiltrators and endangering the public. The four illegal entrants were arrested at the scene.