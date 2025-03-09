Since the beginning of the month of Ramadan last week, Border Police officers have apprehended 590 illegal infiltrators and 78 suspects who transported, employed, or housed them.

In the Jerusalem envelope area alone, authorities apprehended 220 illegal infiltrators.

Using intelligence and advanced operational and technological means, authorities are working in various areas to prevent infiltrations, locate and apprehend the infiltrators in Israeli territory, and arrest those who employ, transport, and house them.

The Border Police Investigations and Intelligence Department coordinates the efforts to investigate the entry of illegal infiltrators.