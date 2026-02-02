Prosecutor's Statements are expected to be filed Monday against two suspects, including a relative of Shin Bet (ISA) chief David Zini, as part of the investigation into the smuggling of goods into the Gaza Strip.

Attorney Kobi Kissos, who is representing one of the soldiers involved in the case, stated that the investigation initially included suspicions of contact with a foreign agent, but that that charge was later dropped.

According to him, “The case involves suspicion of cigarette smuggling, and for that he will face justice. I suggest we not crucify a soldier who served 200 days in reserve duty and lost comrades in battle."

Meanwhile, MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) has approached National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir with a request to visit the Shin Bet chief’s detained relative.

Succot explained the request by expressing his desire “to directly assess the conditions of his detention, his personal situation, and to ensure that his rights are fully upheld as required by law."

Last week, it was cleared for publication that the suspect, a relative of Shin Bet chief David Zini, had been arrested on suspicion of involvement in smuggling goods into Gaza. The court emphasized that Shin Bet Director David Zini himself is in no way connected to the allegations.

Rabbi Yosef Zini, issued an unusual statement claiming that the case is a fabrication intended to harm his family.

He stated, "We have no doubt whatsoever that everything is a gross lie. And even if they bring a video and pictures supposedly proving it, there is no doubt that everything has been fabricated in order to harm the 'suspect' and his family. Anyone who believes this story is aiding in bloodshed."

The majority of the details of the case are still under a gag order, but a prosecutor's statements have been filed against 11 of the suspects. Several other suspects are under investigation for less serious offenses, and it is not expected that indictments will be filed against them in the near future.