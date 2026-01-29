The court cleared for publication on Thursday that a relative of Shin Bet Director David Zini is suspected of smuggling goods into the Gaza Strip, some of which are suspected of having potential use in terrorist activities.

It was emphasized that the Shin Bet Director has no connection to the security offense, and there are no suspicions against him in the case.

The court noted that in view of the aforementioned relation, the interrogation of the suspect is being conducted by the police and not the Shin Bet.

Earlier this week, David Zini's father, Rabbi Yosef Zini, issued an unusual statement claiming that the case is a fabrication intended to harm his family.

He stated, "We have no doubt whatsoever that everything is a gross lie. And even if they bring a video and pictures supposedly proving it, there is no doubt that everything has been fabricated in order to harm the 'suspect' and his family. Anyone who believes this story is aiding in bloodshed."

The majority of the details of the case are still under a gag order, but a prosecutor's statements have been filed against 11 of the suspects. Several other suspects are under investigation for less serious offenses, and it is not expected that indictments will be filed against them in the near future.