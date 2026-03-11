The US Military Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a warning on Wednesday to civilians that the Iranian regime is using civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz to conduct military operations that threaten international shipping.

CENTCOM noted that this dangerous action risks the lives of innocent people and that civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law.

CENTCOM urged civilians in Iran to immediately avoid all port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating. Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment.

According to the military, Iranian naval forces have positioned military vessels and equipment within civilian ports serving commercial maritime traffic.

"Although the US military also cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes, American forces will continue taking every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians," the statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper described naval strikes carried out during the campaign, including attacks on Iranian ships docked at Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman. He displayed an image of an Iranian Jamaran class warship, "a large patrol ship, a drone smuggling vessel, and four other surface combatants docked at Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman the day before we launched Operation Epic Fury." He then showed an image of the same pier four days later, all ships taken out of action," he added.

He also referenced strikes on Iranian naval vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, showing images of two Iranian surface combatants docked at an Iranian naval base near the Strait of Hormuz just hours into the campaign, and one of them three days later, engulfed in flames after being struck with a precision weapon.

Cooper said the operation is also aimed at ending Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. "Our mission is to end their ability to project power and harass shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," he said.