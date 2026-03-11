Iran’s military forces announced that from now on they will also direct attacks against banks and economic institutions in the Middle East that Tehran claims are connected to the US and Israel.

In a statement, the forces said: “Last night, the US and Israel attacked one of the banks in the country. In this illegitimate and unconventional act of war, the enemy has opened the door for us to attack economic centers and banks belonging to the US and Israel."

Meanwhile, authorities in Dubai reported that two drones fell near the city’s international airport. They said four people - two Ghanaian citizens, an Indian citizen, and a Bangladeshi citizen - were injured in the attack. Three were lightly wounded and one was in moderate condition.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke by phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying, “Iran is not seeking conflict with neighboring countries."

At the same time, he pledged that Iran would continue attacking American bases in the region: “Unfortunately, enemies used neighboring countries and attacked facilities, infrastructure, public places, hospitals, and schools in Iran. Iran has no intention of harming countries in the region, but is targeting only the bases from which attacks are launched against its territory, as part of its right to self-defense. If the international community does not take responsibility and address the roots of aggression against Iran, the consequences of this aggression will undermine global security stability."

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also raised concerns that Russia may assist Iran with drones. In a post on X, he wrote: “Russia started supporting the Iranian regime with drones. It will definitely help with missiles, and it is also helping them with air defense. What’s next? Given the situation, there is only one question: when and which country will be the first to support the Iranian regime by sending troops? As happened with Russia, when North Korea sent 10,000 soldiers, who are now deployed in Russia but can be sent to Ukraine. The same could happen in Iran - Russia could send troops there."