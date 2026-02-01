Nikolay Mladenov, CEO of President Trump’s Peace Council for the Gaza Strip, criticized Israel over strikes in Gaza, claiming they endanger the implementation of the US president’s 20-point plan. The organization “Ad Kan" has compiled information on Mladenov’s positions, with CEO Manny Firsel highlighting troubling findings.

Firsel notes Mladenov’s political and diplomatic background: a former Bulgarian politician, European Parliament member, and Bulgaria’s defense and foreign minister. “In the year of the Burgas terror attack, he was Bulgaria’s foreign minister and promoted designating Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, paving the way for the European Union to follow," Firsel says, also noting Mladenov’s closeness to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

These credentials give Mladenov the appearance of a fair mediator. “But beneath the surface, that is far from the case," Firsel explains. He points to Mladenov’s statements aligning with what they call the ‘conceptzia.’ He strongly supports a two-state solution, criticizes Israel’s ongoing control of Palestinian territory, and labels settlements as military occupation, violations of international law, and obstacles to peace - positions he publicly held in 2018.

Firsel adds that Mladenov called for halting Jewish settlement in “occupied Palestinian territories," including eastern Jerusalem. “He is presented as CEO of the technocrats’ council - ostensibly neutral - but in practice, he leans toward the Palestinian side."

Firsel recalls a UN Security Council affidavit in which Mladenov condemned Israel’s use of live fire as “very concerning," called the killing of children “completely unacceptable," and opposed construction near Givat Hamatos, seeing it as reinforcing Jerusalem-area settlements. “This is the man Americans value as neutral, yet he clearly advances pre-October 7 narratives," Firsel says.

He adds that Mladenov played a central role in transferring Qatari funds to Hamas and supported separating its military wing from the governing wing - which Firsel calls meaningless. “I estimate that within three months, we’ll see him pushing for Gaza to fall under Palestinian control via a technocratic back door."

Asked whether Israeli leaders have this information, Firsel says it’s easily accessible but the challenge lies in acting against someone backed by US President Trump, with whom there is little desire for political or personal confrontation.