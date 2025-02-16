MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit), with the assistance of the research department of the Ad Kan organization, has sent a letter to Elon Musk, urging him to uncover all information regarding USAID funds transferred to Israeli organizations.

Kroizer’s letter comes in response to Musk’s recent revelation that hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars have been funneled into dubious initiatives worldwide. As previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Musk as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Following U.S. Congressman Mike Lawler’s exposure of USAID funds being allocated to a rapper in Gaza who used them to produce antisemitic content, and after additional information obtained by Ad Kan raised serious concerns about USAID funds reaching political organizations in Israel, MK Kroizer sent an urgent letter to Musk demanding full transparency regarding all USAID funds transferred to Israeli organizations and entities

In his letter, MK Kroizer wrote:

"Previous U.S. administrations have transferred funds to political organizations in Israel, such as OneVoice and V15 in 2015. In light of your recent efforts to ensure greater transparency and accountability, I request access to available information on grants and funds transferred from USAID to non-governmental organizations, media entities, and private journalists operating in Israel. Public sources revealed in recent days indicate that millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars have reached Israeli entities under the Biden administration in a short period."

He further stated:

"The improper use of foreign funds in Israel is of paramount importance. I would be honored to meet with you personally to discuss these matters and explore ways to strengthen oversight on foreign funding."

MK Yitzhak Kroizer added:

"A refreshing wind of change is blowing in the United States, uprooting corruption and instilling a healthier national approach. Now that Elon Musk has exposed unjustified U.S. government funding in foreign countries, it is time to investigate Israel and reveal which organizations are receiving American government funds. Sunlight is the best disinfectant."

Gilad Ach, CEO of Ad Kan, an organization dedicated to exposing foreign funding directed at anti-Israel groups, stated:

"We commend MK Kroizer for his letter and are confident that Elon Musk will respond positively and assist Israeli society in uncovering foreign actors working to undermine Israel’s security from within. For years, we have tracked international bodies seeking to harm Israel. This letter marks a welcome shift in state authorities' approach to this issue."