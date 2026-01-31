Iranian media outlets affiliated with the Tehran regime reported that an image of David Bennett, the son of former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, was circulated by Iranian opposition groups as a photograph of a child allegedly killed during recent protests in Iran.

According to the reports, the image appeared in online collages and lists naming supposed victims of the unrest and was shared on social media by accounts identified with opposition elements. Regime-affiliated channels claimed the image was deliberately misused to mislead the Iranian public and create a false narrative about protest casualties.

Fars News Agency wrote: “We are exposing the major lie of the MKO organization regarding the alleged killing on Pirouzi Street. Media outlets affiliated with the MKO published an image of a child named Kourosh Shirini, claiming he was shot dead on a street in Tehran during the riots. It has now been revealed that the image actually belongs to the son of Naftali Bennett and was used with the aim of deception and incitement."

Regime-linked media also published screenshots of the posts in question. A review of the claims indicates that social media posts do exist in which David Bennett’s image appears without identifying him by name, presented in contexts referring to alleged fatalities during the protests.