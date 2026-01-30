Iran threatened on Thursday to instantly strike US bases and aircraft carriers in response to any attack on its territory, AFP reported.

The threat came after US President Donald Trump warned that time was running out for Tehran and the EU blacklisted its Revolutionary Guards as a terror group.

An Iranian military spokesman warned Tehran's response to any US action would not be limited, as it was in June last year when American planes and missiles briefly joined Israel's short air war against Iran, but would be a decisive response "delivered instantly".

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia was quoted as having told state television that US aircraft carriers have "serious vulnerabilities" and that numerous American bases in the Gulf region are "within the range of our medium-range missiles".

"If such a miscalculation is made by the Americans, it will certainly not unfold the way Trump imagines -- carrying out a quick operation and then, two hours later, tweeting that the operation is over," he said.

The European Union, meanwhile, increased the pressure by designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a "terrorist organization" over a deadly crackdown on recent mass protests.

Iran's military slammed "the illogical, irresponsible and spite-driven action of the European Union", alleging the bloc was acting out of "obedience" to the United States and Israel.

Trump has repeatedly warned Iran of possible US military action in response to its deadly crackdown on anti-regime demonstrators.

On Tuesday night, Trump expressed hope that Iran would make a deal with the US, but also noted once again that the US has increased its military presence in the Middle East.

Speaking during a rally in Iowa, Trump said, “There is another beautiful armada floating beautifully towards Iran right now. So we will see."

“I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal," he added.

Trump repeated his warning on Wednesday in a post on Truth Social, writing, "A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela."

He added, "Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!"

"As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Later on Wednesday, Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that any US attack on his country will be met with a harsh response, including targeting Tel Aviv.

In a post on social media which appeared in Farsi, Hebrew and English, Shamkhani wrote, “A ‘limited strike’ is an illusion. Any military action by the US - from any origin and at any level - will be considered the start of war⁩, and its response will be immediate, ‌all out⁩, and unprecedented, targeting heart of ‌Tel Aviv⁩ and all those supporting the aggressor."