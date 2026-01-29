The unification of the Arab parties negatively impacts Netanyahu’s opponents, who are unable to form a coalition without relying on the votes of the Joint List, according to a poll conducted by the "Mida" Institute for Channel 12 News.

The poll shows that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 27 seats, and Naftali Bennett’s party would win 21.

The Joint List, if the Arab parties unite, would achieve 12 seats, the Democrats 11, Shas 9, Yesh Atid 8, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Otzma Yehudit 8, and United Torah Judaism 7.

The Religious Zionist Party does not pass the electoral threshold, but is close to it. Also, the Blue and White Party and the Reservists’ Party do not pass the electoral threshold.

The opposition bloc achieves 57 seats, while the coalition bloc has 51, with the Arab parties in the middle.

A union between Bennett, Yesh Atid, and Gadi Eizenkot does not bring any change to the bloc map. A joint party of the three would win 38 seats, with Likud maintaining its strength with 27 seats. In this scenario, the Joint List gets 12 seats, the Democrats 11, Shas 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Otzma Yehudit 8, and United Torah Judaism 7.

The poll indicates that the opposition will not be able to form a government without the support of the Joint List. 48% of opposition voters support a government that would be externally supported by the Joint List. 37% oppose the move, and 15% answered that they do not know.

When asked who is most suited to serve as Prime Minister, 42% responded that Netanyahu is more suitable than Naftali Bennett, who received 33% support. This represents a drop in support for the former Prime Minister.

44% think Netanyahu is more suitable than Yair Lapid, who received 24% support. Netanyahu also leads over Eizenkot in the same question, with 43% believing he is more suitable, compared to 28% who think Eizenkot is preferable.