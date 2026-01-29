Sources in Israel and the Arab world have expressed doubt about the ability of a limited US strike to bring about the collapse of the IRGC's regime, Kan News reported Thursday.

An Israeli official familiar with the planning between Israel and the US told Reuters Thursday that Israel does not believe airstrikes alone will lead to this outcome, stressing, "If you're going to topple the regime, you have to put boots on the ground."

Even if the US were to eliminate Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a new leader would need to be found, the official noted to Reuters, and real change in Iran would only be possible through a combination of heavy external pressure along with organized internal opposition activity; the IRGC, although weakened, still remains in control.

On Wednesday night, Kan News reported that Israel believes US President Donald Trump is considering a broad move regarding Iran, including a regime change.

In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump warned, "As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again."

While the US military continues to build up additional forces in the Middle East, there is a desire in the U.S. to see an end to the rule of the ayatollahs in Iran. While President Trump offers a diplomatic route to the Iranians, he also tweeted that "time is running out" for a deal.

On the other hand, Iran's delegation to the United Nations responded to the US president's threat, saying, "The last time the US got involved in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it wasted 7 trillion dollars and lost over 7,000 American soldiers. Iran is ready for dialogue based on respect and mutual interests - but if tested, it will defend itself and respond in a way it never has before."