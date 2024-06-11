Family of Sergeant Almog Shalom, who fell with three other soldiers in operational activity in Rafah, during training for the Givati Brigade, donated his organs to save lives.

His parents, mother Maya and father Simantov, and his brother Ron, spoke about the decision to donate his organs: "Almog was a child of giving. We donated his organs, and we know this is what he would have wanted us to do."

"We know wholeheartedly that even if he was alive, and one of his team was in need ... he would donate to him without hesitation," they added.